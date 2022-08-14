Russia Has Reportedly Made Big Admission On Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Russia has reportedly made a big admission when it comes to the situation involving Brittney Griner.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The basketball star was reportedly caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport earlier this year.

According to reports out of the United States, the government is working on a prisoner exchange with Russia for Griner.

Russia has since confirmed the news - a big step.

“The discussions on the very sensitive topic of an exchange are proceeding via the channels chosen by our presidents,” Alexander Datchiev, the head of the North America department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS. “Silent diplomacy continues and should bear fruit if Washington, of course, is careful not to fall into propaganda.”

Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022.

She could be sent back to the United States in exchange for a Russian arms dealer.