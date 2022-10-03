Russian Court Makes Decision On Brittney Griner's Appeal Hearing

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A date has officially been set for Brittney Griner's appeal hearing.

On Monday, the Russian court system decided that Griner's appeal hearing for her nine-year prison sentence will be held later in October.

The official appeal hearing is set for Oct. 25.

The Associated Press first reported the news:

A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time All-Star center with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court said it will hear her appeal.

Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession.

The WNBA star has been in detainment since earlier this year.