Bogdan Bogdanovic Reportedly Makes Decision On Bucks Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks have been aggressive this week, searching for talented players to put alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The front office tried to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade with the Sacramento Kings, but that deal has just been scrapped.

Bogdanovic was reportedly going to Milwaukee in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson. However, the talented guard from Serbia has decided that he doesn’t want that trade to go through.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Bogdanovic wants to test the market as a restricted free agent starting this Friday.

This means Bogdanovic can either find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios. Obviously this is a tough blow for the Bucks since they were hoping to add Bogdanovic to their backcourt, which already features Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said. https://t.co/KDlBiLcaBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Kings.

The market for Bogdanovic should be pretty strong. He’s 28 years old and has one of the best shooting strokes in the NBA.

Every move this offseason could have an impact on Milwaukee’s chances of keeping Antetokounmpo in town for the long haul. The two-time MVP is entering the final year of his contract and could potentially leave if he doesn’t win a championship with the Bucks.