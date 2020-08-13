Buddy Hield Had Telling Response To Question About His New Role

On Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento Kings played their final game in the bubble against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles entered the game without a few of its best players stepping foot on the court. The Lakers already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so there was no need for the team to play its stars.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline, the Kings cruised to a victory. Sacramento jumped out to the early lead and walked out with a 136-122 win.

Despite the win, not all of Sacramento’s players were happy. Following the game, Kings star Buddy Hield made it clear he’s not happy with his role on the team.

“Y’all know me … Y’all can read me well so I’ll let y’all answer that for yourselves,” he said via Kings insider Jason Anderson.

Asked Buddy Hield if he can be content with his role moving forward with the Kings. He did not say yes. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) August 13, 2020

During the regular season, was the second-leading scorer on the team and averaged over 30 minutes per game. In the bubble, however, Hield saw his minutes cut to just over 20 minutes per game.

It’s clear he wasn’t happy with how the team managed his time. He signed a four-year, $94 million deal before the 2019-20 season kicked off in October.

Hield averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on the season before the bubble kicked off this summer.

It sounds like he may want to move on from the team.