De’Aaron Fox Has Blunt Message For ESPN NBA Analyst

With the NBA regular season just around the corner, fans are anxiously awaiting the first tip. Already, it looks like we have our first media-player beef, involving Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

The 23-year-old Sacramento player got into a war of words via social media with ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan, based on the commentators remarks on an episode of The Jump this week.

El-Hassen joked that Grizzlies Rookie of the Year Ja Morant is “who De’Aaron Fox thinks he is”, which led to a pretty angry reaction from the Kings point guard. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft responded to an Instagram video containing the ESPN analyst’s comments.

“Boys a b—h and everybody can tell him I said that,” Fox said on the post.

But the apparent beef didn’t stop there. The Kings point guard felt the need to say something else on Twitter on Saturday, explaining that he felt disrespected by Elhassen’s statement.

“In a segment about someone that had nothing to do with me. You sneak in another man is who I think I am. Bro you don’t even know me. Even your coworkers asked why you said that lmao you disrespect someone you get disrespected. Simple,” Fox tweeted on Saturday night.

Fox definitely seems ticked off by the comparison and should be able the use it as fuel going into his fourth NBA season. Interestingly enough, the Kings point guard got the best of Morant when the two young stars went toe-to-toe last year. Fox scored 27, 22 and 26 points in each of those contests.

Although the Kings continue to flounder in the competitive Western Conference, Fox has been a bright spot in Sacramento. Last season, he averaged over 21.1 points and 6.8 assists per game while having his most efficient shooting year.

The Kings can go as far as Fox will take them in 2021. Time will tell if he can put Elhassan’s words behind him and let his play on the court do the talking.