De’Aaron Fox Says NBA Having An All-Star Game Is ‘Stupid’

On Thursday, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement to host the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta. It’s a decision that clearly doesn’t have De’Aaron Fox’s support.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, the NBA canceled the All-Star Weekend festivities due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. However, the All-Star Game will help generate additional revenue for a league that does not have fans at every venue.

That being said, Fox isn’t on board with the NBA hosting an All-Star Game this year. The Sacramento Kings guard didn’t hold back when asked about the league’s recent decision.

“I’m going to be brutally honest, I think it’s stupid,” Fox said. “If we have to wear masks and do all this for a regular game, what’s the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?”

Fox probably isn’t the only player who feels this way about an All-Star Game being played in the middle of a pandemic.

In an effort to make sure this year’s event doesn’t spark an outbreak, the NBA will have all the players selected for that weekend fly privately to and from Atlanta.

Once the All-Star Game is over, the NBA will have a three-day break before it returns to business as usual. It’ll be a quick turnaround for the players, but they knew that would be the case because of the shortened season.