DeMarcus Cousins Responds To George Karl’s Viral Tweet

George Karl’s last NBA head coaching gig came in 2015-16 for the Sacramento Kings. His best player during that tenure was DeMarcus Cousins, the super talented but at times difficult big man.

Cousins averaged 26.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in his final full season with the Kings, under Karl. He was dealt during the following season to the New Orleans Pelicans, and injuries have derailed his career over the last few seasons.

After taking over in February of 2015, Karl was fired after 33–49 2015-16 season, and 10th place finish in the Western Conference. His year-plus with Cousins obviously still bothers him. In response to a viral tweet soliciting fans’ most hated NBA players, Karl answered straight up: DeMarcus Cousins, adding a telling snake emoji.

Apparently that message reached Boogie. This morning, he had what appears to be a subtweet of Karl. “I’m locked in!” the former Kentucky star said. “Won’t let em knock me off my pivot. Live and learn.”

I’m locked in! Won’t let em knock me off my pivot. Live and Learn. — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 24, 2020

It has been a tough few years for Cousins. He and Anthony Davis were a strong frontcourt duo in New Orleans for 65 total games between February 2017 and January 2018, when he suffered a torn Achilles. Cousins played 30 games the following season for the Golden State Warriors, but tore a quad muscle in the playoffs. He signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this year, but a preseason torn ACL cost him the full season.

Karl is never afraid to speak his mind, and he’s not the first one to bring up that Cousins can be difficult. Given all of the injury issues that Boogie has fought threw the last few years, he probably could’ve kept that tweet in drafts.

Hopefully DeMarcus Cousins can find his way back onto the court and play a full season whenever the league starts up for 2020-21.

