The only upside to the sports world being on hold right now is that creativity levels for most companies are at an all-time high. This includes the Worldwide Leader In Sports, as ESPN recently unveiled its top 10 for the worst jerseys in NBA history.

Usually, fans love to talk about awesome retro uniforms that have been worn in the NBA. Many people worship the jerseys the Toronto Raptors wore when Vince Carter was on the roster, or the pinstripe uniforms the Orlando Magic wore back in the day when Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway played together.

When it comes to the worst jerseys worn in league history, there are plenty of options. However, it’s hard to argue against ESPN’s selection for the top spot.

ESPN writer Ryan McGee went with the Sacramento Kings’ gold alternates they wore during the 2005-06 season. He also had a pretty great backstory about what the golden jerseys resembled.

From ESPN:

When I was in college, my roommates and I spotted a couch that had been placed on the curb across the street from our dorm. Instead of buying slipcovers, we just took the gold faux silk sheets off the bed of our roommate named Dirty and threw them over the furniture. A decade later, Dirty called me on the phone. “Hey man, the Sacramento Kings are on TV and I think Shareef Abdur-Rahim is wearing my college bed sheets.”

Not even Mike Bibby could make the gold jerseys look good for the Kings.

Right behind the Kings for the worst jerseys in the NBA were the Mavericks for their silver uniforms from the 2003-04 season.

Basketball fans, do you agree with McGee’s selection for the ugliest jerseys in league history?