The start of the 2021-22 season has been one to forget for the Sacramento Kings, even before the team fell in blowout fashion to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

The Kings lost their 21st game of the season to the Grizzlies on the day after Christmas. Despite leading by one point at halftime, Sacramento folded in the second half, at one point giving up a 24-5 run in the third quarter, before ultimately falling 127-102.

Interim head coach Alvin Gentry was baffled at his team’s effort in the second half and shared in his postgame press conference that he’d never left a loss feeling so disappointed.

“It’s the most disappointed I’ve been in 34 years in the NBA, I can honestly say that,” Gentry said after Sunday night’s loss, per ESPN. “That performance was absolutely ridiculous. We didn’t play hard, we didn’t compete. We didn’t guard the ball, we didn’t guard screen and rolls. We didn’t follow the game plan. No competitiveness whatsoever. They basically toyed with us. I’m totally disappointed and everybody in this building should be disappointed.”

Gentry, who’s held five NBA head coaching jobs over the course of his career, was dealt a rough hand when he took over the Kings last month. He inherited the interim job from Luke Walton, who was fired after beginning the year 6-11.

Things haven’t gotten much better for Sacramento since Gentry stepped in. The Kings have gone 7-10 in their last 17 games and have lost seven of their last nine.

Sacramento was always going to be hard-pressed to make the playoffs this season, but at 13-21 the organization is well out of the postseason picture. Unless Gentry can pull off a remarkable turnaround over the next few months, the Kings will likely be watching the Western Conference playoffs from the comfort of their own homes.

