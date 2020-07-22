Kings Player Reveals The Food Item He Left The NBA Bubble For

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes made headlines earlier this month when he broke quarantine after crossing Disney campus lines in Orlando.

The NBA has implemented strict protocol for for players to follow while in the bubble at Disney World. Players aren’t supposed to leave campus for any reason to ensure the healthy and safety of all players involved before the restart.

Well, Holmes might not have known the exact rules when he ventured outside the campus lines. In an interview this week, the Kings forward made it clear he “wasn’t too aware” of the borders.

He received plenty of backlash on social media for his decision to leave the campus. Holmes eventually released an apology, but what the fans really wanted was to know what he left the campus for.

He revealed he was picking up some wings.

Here’s more from TMZ:

“I ordered some food, ordered some wings and went to grab the wings and I wasn’t really too aware of the borders,” Holmes said. “I stepped out, grabbed the food and came back and they just let me know they want me to be as safe as possible and had to enforce the rules and I completely understand that. Won’t make that mistake again. We had a little BBQ/lemon pepper mix. It was pretty solid, they were pretty solid.”

Holmes was forced to quarantine for 10 days after stepping outside the campus, per NBA bubble rules.

We doubt he’ll be breaking the rules again.