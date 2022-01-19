Kings Reportedly Make A Decision On De’Aaron Fox

With trade rumors heating up in the NBA, the Sacramento Kings have reportedly made a decision on star guard De’Aaron Fox’s future with the team.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings will not move Fox before the trade deadline. That’s because they want to build the team around him and Tyrese Haliburton.

“The Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said,” Charania wrote, via The Athletic. “The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, agent Chris Gaston of Family First Sports, that they do not want to trade him and want to center the team around him and Haliburton.”

Fox is under contract through the 2025-26 season. For that reason alone, it’s easy to understand why the Kings want him to be a part of their future.

The Sacramento Kings organization has a current mindset: They are not moving star guard De’Aaron Fox and want to center team around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources say.https://t.co/KVoRC7gdyF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2022

Although his numbers are slightly down from last season, Fox is still averaging 20.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

The Kings are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference, but they’re actually just 1.5 games back of the play-in tournament.

If Fox plays at an elite level during the second half of the season, the Kings could potentially fight for a playoff berth.