Father Of Former No. 2 NBA Draft Pick Asks For Son To Be Traded

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is only a couple of weeks old, but the father of one prominent young player has already seen enough.

Marvin Bagley’s father took to social media on Saturday night to ask for his son to be traded.

The former Duke Blue Devils star was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Bagley is averaging 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for Sacramento this season. He’s playing 25.0 minutes per game and has started every contest.

Saturday night, the Kings lost to the John Wall-led Rockets. Sacramento fell to Houston, 102-94. Bagley scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss, playing 25 minutes.

During the game, Bagley’s father tweeted (and later deleted) a trade demand.

Marvin Bagley's dad has requested a trade out of Sacramento for his son. Yikes city. https://t.co/S8jVnHuqKt — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) January 3, 2021

It’s unclear why Bagley’s father is requesting a trade – clearly, he’s unhappy with his son’s role in Sacramento – but there are no specifics.

Kings head coach Luke Walton responded to the tweet after the loss.

“My message is always the same — we don’t listen to any of that,” Walton said following the Kings’ loss. “It’s us within these walls, us within this locker room. We’re in this together. Like I always say, good or bad, we’ve got to do everything we can to not let that affect what we’re trying to get done here.”