NBA Team Announcer Loses Job Following Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear was suspended for a controversial tweet. Fast forward 24 hours later, and it turns out he’s no longer a broadcaster for the team.

DeMarcus Cousins tweeted at Napear “What’s your take on BLM (Black Lives Matter)?” He responded with the following message: “Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Former Kings players Matt Barnes and Chris Webber chimed in on this exchange. Barnes went as far as to call Napear a “closet racist.”

Shortly after all this came out on social media, Sports 1140 KHTK’s Jason Ross revealed that Napear was placed on administrative leave. This afternoon, KHTK officially announced that it has parted ways with Napear.

The Kings released a statement on this development, saying “Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.”

Napear did apologize for his response to Cousins, but obviously that hasn’t been enough to change how the public views him.

“That was not my intent. That’s how I was raised,” Napear wrote on Twitter. “It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I’ve been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better.”

Sacramento will now have to replace Napear, who has been with the team since 1988.