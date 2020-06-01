NBA Team Announcer Placed On Leave Following Sunday Tweet

Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer and radio host Grant Napear has been placed on leave by his station KHTK after a tweet he posted on Sunday night.

Napear and former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins have had an adversarial relationship over the years. Napear’s punishment comes as a result of an exchange he had with Cousins last night.

We’re not sure why but Cousins decided to ask Napear what his opinion was on the Black Lives Matter movement. Below was Napear’s response.

“Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!,” Napear wrote.

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

KHTK announces radio host and Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear "has been placed on administrative leave while we are investigating the statement that was made on twitter." — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 1, 2020

Cousins responded to Napear’s answer with “Lol as expected” and former NBA player Matt Barnes called the radio man “a closet racist.” Napear offered Cousins the opportunity to call his radio show but the center declined.

Some of Napear’s followers jumped in and questioned his opinion while trying to take Cousins’ side. His interactions with them were pretty measured and calm as he seemed to be doing some damage control.

However, Napear somehow also slipped in an anecdote about his father Bert berating famous radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for using a racial slur in his presence.

My father was a leader of civil rights. One of the most vivid memories of my childhood was when @MadDogUnleashed used the N word in my house. My dad took him out of the room and talked to him. Chris will tell you it changed his life. That's how I was raised https://t.co/7fUh5USxLX — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

100%…trust me I have more black friends than white. I grieve with them and pray that before I leave this earth we can finally truly walk hand in hand https://t.co/TSy62taHq7 — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That's how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I've been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better! https://t.co/Gsh84BPBEk — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

There are no Kings games anytime soon for Napear to call anyway, but we’ll have to wait and see what his fate is with KHTK.