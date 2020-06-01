The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA Team Announcer Placed On Leave Following Sunday Tweet

A general view of the Sacramento Kings arena.SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 19: A general view of the Sacramento Kings playing against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena on December 19, 2012 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer and radio host Grant Napear has been placed on leave by his station KHTK after a tweet he posted on Sunday night.

Napear and former Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins have had an adversarial relationship over the years. Napear’s punishment comes as a result of an exchange he had with Cousins last night.

We’re not sure why but Cousins decided to ask Napear what his opinion was on the Black Lives Matter movement. Below was Napear’s response.

“Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!,” Napear wrote.

Cousins responded to Napear’s answer with “Lol as expected” and former NBA player Matt Barnes called the radio man “a closet racist.” Napear offered Cousins the opportunity to call his radio show but the center declined.

Some of Napear’s followers jumped in and questioned his opinion while trying to take Cousins’ side. His interactions with them were pretty measured and calm as he seemed to be doing some damage control.

However, Napear somehow also slipped in an anecdote about his father Bert berating famous radio host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for using a racial slur in his presence.

There are no Kings games anytime soon for Napear to call anyway, but we’ll have to wait and see what his fate is with KHTK.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.