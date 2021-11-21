NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luke Walton News

After going 31-41 in each of his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, head coach Luke Walton was expected to bring the team forward this year. But with that seemingly not in the cards, his time with the Kings is now over.

Walton was fired today following a 6-11 start to the season. His tenure in Sacramento ends with a 68-93 record – a win rate of just over 42-percent.

The Kings currently have the 10th-highest scoring offense in the NBA. But they’re giving up the 26th-most points per game. The team ranks 12th in the Western Conference right now.

Judging by the reaction to Walton in recent games, this move seemed inevitable. Some people on Twitter noted that Kings crowds were recently heard chanting “Fire Walton” among other things.

And now that Walton is gone, fans are ready to start celebrating:

Sacramento Kings fans when they found out that Luke Walton was fired pic.twitter.com/DejRQ8z9bE — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 21, 2021

The “fire Luke Walton” Chants begin lol pic.twitter.com/zwXiDY9HzI — King Banton (@NotBanton) November 20, 2021

Luke Walton's final act featured an 18-point loss at home and a courtside fan vomiting. Fitting. https://t.co/L8HLrIJCzH — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) November 21, 2021

The Kings have fired Luke Walton. Per @wojespn Fans were heard chanting “Fire Walton” in their recent home games. pic.twitter.com/xCL33qTDRS — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 21, 2021

Ole and Luke Walton got sacked LFG — Consigliere (@consigliere_22) November 21, 2021

Luke Walton is Luke Walkin out the door — #Thanksgustav 💉💉💉 (@KingGustavD) November 21, 2021

Luke Walton was a top assistant with the Golden State Warriors for two seasons between 2014 and 2016. He famously went 39-4 as their interim head coach in the 2015-16 season, earning the Los Angeles Lakers job in 2016.

But in three seasons with his former team, Walton went 98-148 and never sniffed the playoffs. To date he is 166-241 as a head coach and has never had a winning season as a full-time head coach.

Alvin Gentry will serve as the interim head coach until further notice.

Have we seen the last of Luke Walton as an NBA head coach?