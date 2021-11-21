The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Luke Walton News

Lakers head coach Luke Walton upset with a call during a game.LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers calls for a foul during a 121-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on November 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After going 31-41 in each of his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, head coach Luke Walton was expected to bring the team forward this year. But with that seemingly not in the cards, his time with the Kings is now over.

Walton was fired today following a 6-11 start to the season. His tenure in Sacramento ends with a 68-93 record – a win rate of just over 42-percent.

The Kings currently have the 10th-highest scoring offense in the NBA. But they’re giving up the 26th-most points per game. The team ranks 12th in the Western Conference right now.

Judging by the reaction to Walton in recent games, this move seemed inevitable. Some people on Twitter noted that Kings crowds were recently heard chanting “Fire Walton” among other things.

And now that Walton is gone, fans are ready to start celebrating:

Luke Walton was a top assistant with the Golden State Warriors for two seasons between 2014 and 2016. He famously went 39-4 as their interim head coach in the 2015-16 season, earning the Los Angeles Lakers job in 2016.

But in three seasons with his former team, Walton went 98-148 and never sniffed the playoffs. To date he is 166-241 as a head coach and has never had a winning season as a full-time head coach.

Alvin Gentry will serve as the interim head coach until further notice.

Have we seen the last of Luke Walton as an NBA head coach?

