NBA World Reacts To The Jaden Ivey Rumor

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter's Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is expected to come off the board very early in the 2022 NBA Draft. If he has it his way, he won't be selected by the Sacramento Kings.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN revealed this week that Sacramento is not Ivey's preferred destination. Besides, the Kings already have two point guards in De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.

Additionally, Givony reported that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive is a big fan of Iowa State product Keegan Murray.

"In the event that the Kings elect to hold on to this pick and prefer to avoid the drama associated with picking a player against his camp’s will, the candidacy of Keegan Murray might be gaining steam with head coach-to-be Mike Brown. Owner Vivek Ranadive is also said to be a proponent of selecting him," Givony wrote, via ESPN.

There's still time before the NBA Draft, but basketball fans aren't confident the Kings will make the right decision when the time comes.

"Absolute nightmare headline," one fan tweeted.

While there's no guarantee Ivey will even make it out of the top four, Pistons fans are wondering how he'd perform alongside Cade Cunningham in the Motor City.

In his second season at Purdue, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Ivey certainly has the necessary tools to be a star at the next level.