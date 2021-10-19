An ugly situation is unfolding between former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley and the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings were hoping Bagley would be the face of their franchise when they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s never lived up to the billing, though.

Sacramento, as a result, didn’t offer Bagley a rookie contract extension by this year’s deadline. That means he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer. To make matters worse, the Kings are already preparing to move on.

The team has reportedly told Bagley that he won’t be a part of its main rotation when the Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Bagley goes from No. 2 overall pick to the bench, in the process.

It’s safe to say Bagley’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, isn’t happy.

This decision by the Kings could have a drastic financial impact on Marvin Bagley’s future.

As noted by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Bagley has to start in at least 41 games to be eligible for a qualifying offer of $14.8 million. If he starts less than 41 games, he’s only eligible for a maximum of $7.3 million.

One thing to keep in mind with Marvin Bagley III is the starter criteria in his contract. If Bagley does not start 41 games or plays 2000 minutes this season, his Qualifying Offer for next offseason will drop from $14.8M to $7.3M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 19, 2021

Take a look at what NBA analysts are saying about the latest Marvin Bagley development.

It’s been a tough week for the top two picks of the 2018 draft. https://t.co/dyncOQOT88 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 19, 2021

On the same day I said the Kings will be in the play-in … the Marvin Bagley saga rears it’s ugly head 😡 https://t.co/hzkoCKrGxs — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 19, 2021

The Kings started Marvin Bagley in 42 games last season. He was only available for 43 games. Acting like they didn't give him opportunities to increase his trade value is very funny. — Greg (@gwiss) October 19, 2021

Everything Marvin Bagley has done in the month leading up to the season has been positive. He’s worked hard, had a tremendous attitude & supportive of the team and his teammates. Had a sore knee in a couple of preseason games. Things are earned, not given. Just an odd strategy — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 19, 2021

Jokes aside, Marvin Bagley feels like a tremendous buy-low, second-draft guy that some smart team should go get. There's a lot of talent there. He's shown it in flashes. And the cost can't be much at all at this point, especially after…well…that statement! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 19, 2021

The reality is Luke Walton and the Kings like other players in their main rotation right now.

Marvin Bagley simply hasn’t been the star the Kings were expecting when they took him with the No. 2 pick. In fact, he hasn’t even been playable in big moments.

The Kings begin the 2021-22 season on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.