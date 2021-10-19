The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To The Marvin Bagley Situation

A closeup of Marvin Bagley Jr.SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Sacramento Kings stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An ugly situation is unfolding between former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley and the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings were hoping Bagley would be the face of their franchise when they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He’s never lived up to the billing, though.

Sacramento, as a result, didn’t offer Bagley a rookie contract extension by this year’s deadline. That means he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer. To make matters worse, the Kings are already preparing to move on.

The team has reportedly told Bagley that he won’t be a part of its main rotation when the Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Bagley goes from No. 2 overall pick to the bench, in the process.

It’s safe to say Bagley’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, isn’t happy.

This decision by the Kings could have a drastic financial impact on Marvin Bagley’s future.

As noted by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Bagley has to start in at least 41 games to be eligible for a qualifying offer of $14.8 million. If he starts less than 41 games, he’s only eligible for a maximum of $7.3 million.

Take a look at what NBA analysts are saying about the latest Marvin Bagley development.

The reality is Luke Walton and the Kings like other players in their main rotation right now.

Marvin Bagley simply hasn’t been the star the Kings were expecting when they took him with the No. 2 pick. In fact, he hasn’t even been playable in big moments.

The Kings begin the 2021-22 season on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.