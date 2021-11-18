NBA World Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Epic Rant

Following a loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, Kings center Tristan Thompson unleashed a passionate rant about the team’s recent skid.

The Kings own a 1-5 record over their last six games. While speaking to the media, Thompson made it known that he doesn’t believe his teammates need inspiration from their coach to right the ship.

“I think no man in this world should rely on another man to inspire them,” Thompson told reporters on Wednesday night. “Point-blank, period. You can put that in all capitals. Me personally, no one should ever need a coach to inspire you. If you don’t get inspired in the game, then you shouldn’t be on the court. Losing teams, losing players, you need to get inspiration from your coach, and I’m not with that s***.

“My teammates aren’t with it, because I know guys want to win and win badly. It’s not about coach Walton inspiring you, this is not no freaking Glory Road s***. You gotta be ready to play. Your number’s called, you in the damn game, I don’t need no f****** coach to inspire me. Never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me, is the day I’m f****** retiring, I’m going to go play with my kids in the park. I speak for my teammates with that quote, we don’t need a coach to inspire us.”

Thompson’s rant might not be for everyone, but there are several Sacramento reporters who appreciated how brutally honest he was during Wednesday’s presser.

“Tristan Thompson with–in my opinion–an electric media session,” Franklin Cartoscelli of Sports 1140 KHTK said. “He believes in this team and did not hold back. Thompson says he’s been on losing teams and he believes this isn’t one.”

“Tristan Thompson unloading was probably the best press conference moment in the last 12 seasons in Sacramento,” Kings insider James Ham of ESPN 1320 said. “Some people won’t like that it was him who spoke up, but someone had to be able to articulate the frustration.”

NBA fans were also impressed with Thompson’s speech.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard Tristan Thompson speak, but I love every word that came out of his mouth,” an NBA fan tweeted.

“Tristan Thompson is turning into a very good vet,” another fan tweeted.

Only time will tell if Thompson’s rant lights a fire under the rest of the team.

The Kings will be back in action on Friday night against the Raptors.