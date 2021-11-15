Report: NBA Coach Might Be On Verge Of Getting Fired

There are a number of NBA teams struggling through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. But one team’s struggles could see their head coach as the first one axed if they don’t turn it around.

According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick, Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton may be “in peril” if the team’s slide continues. The Kings have been on a four-game losing streak since starting the season 5-4.

Walton has gone 31-41 in each of his first two seasons with the Kings. But the Kings are 5-8 right now and 11th in the Western Conference.

The Sacramento Kings have not made the NBA playoffs since 2006 – the longest such streak in the NBA. If things spiral out of control by midseason, Walton is going to be in a tough spot.

Luke Walton was widely seen as an understandable choice when the Sacramento Kings hired him in 2019. Walton and then-general manager Vlade Divac were former teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. But Divac stepped down in 2020, leaving Walton with new general manager Monte McNair.

In his first five seasons as an NBA head coach, Walton went 160-230 but has never had a winning season. Unfortunately, that streak is poised to reach six seasons if the Kings continue the way they are.

Sacramento are 5th in the NBA in points per game, but 26th in points allowed.

Can Luke Walton weather the storm of this season? Or will he be the first NBA coach to get booted?