The Sacramento Kings Reportedly Make Decision On Luke Walton

Despite back-to-back 31-41 campaigns, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly not ready to move on from head coach Luke Walton.

According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area/California, Walton will return as head coach of the Kings in 2021-22. The former two-time NBA champion forward with the Los Angeles Lakers is still looking for his first winning season as a head coach.

Like we said, Walton is 62-82 in two seasons with the Kings. Prior to that, he went 98-148 in three seasons coaching the Lakers.

Sacramento has not reached the postseason since 2006, the longest drought in the NBA. They nearly snapped that streak this year, finishing two games out of the No. 10 seed in the West and a berth in the play-in tournament.

One would think there will be pressure on Walton to at least get his team into the play-in next year. Another losing season could mean the 41-year-old will be looking elsewhere for a job in 2022.

There are some pieces in place for the Kings, most notably point guard De’Aaron Fox and combo guard Tyrese Haliburton, the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick. If Sacramento is to finally reach the promised land of the playoffs next season, both of those guys will have to perform well.