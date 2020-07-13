Sacramento Kings Player Breaks NBA Quarantine At Disney World

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes broke quarantine after crossing Disney campus lines in Orlando this week.

The NBA has implemented strict protocol for the Orlando bubble at Disney World. Players aren’t allowed to leave campus for any reason to ensure the healthy and safety of all players involved.

Kings center Richaun Holmes broke protocol this week after he crossed Disney campus lines. Holmes crossed campus lines to pick up delivery food. As a result, Holmes must quarantine for 10 days per NBA bubble rules.

The Kings center released a statement following his mistake and subsequent NBA ruling. Take a look at his statement below.

“After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick-up a food delivery,” Holmes said in a statement. “I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push.”

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

It’s good to see the NBA enforcing its full bubble protocol, even in the smallest of situations. Richaun Holmes has just eight days remaining in quarantine before he can rejoin the Kings for practice.

The NBA is gearing up for the resumption of the 2019-20 regular-season. The season will resume on July 30 with the Jazz and Pelicans tipping things off. That contest will be followed by a potential Western Conference Finals preview between the Lakers and Clippers.

The Sacramento Kings begin their season on Aug. 1 against the Sacramento Spurs.