Trade Destination Has Reportedly Emerged For Marvin Bagley III

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been seeking a trade for nearly a year. Although a deal isn’t imminent at this time, a potential trade suitor has emerged.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Detroit Pistons could have interest in trading for Bagley. They’ve been reportedly tracking Bagley’s situation in Sacramento since last season.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, is set to be a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. A change of scenery would give him the chance to rebuild his stock.

As for the Kings, a trade would allow them to put all this drama behind them. Earlier this week, it was reported that Bagley refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns. It’s very obvious that he’s not on the same page with the rest of the organization.

The Pistons' emergence as a Marvin Bagley III trade suitor, Zion Williamson's slow-moving comeback and Jonas Valanciunas' day-and-night work ethic … all featured in the latest jam-packed This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column right here: https://t.co/rQt8V8SLPu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 12, 2021

Bagley’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, put the Kings on blast in mid-October for the way they’ve treated his client.

“Sacramento has informed Marvin Bagley he is not in the opening night rotation, which is completely baffling,” Schwartz said in a statement. “It’s clear they have no plans for him in the future, and yet, passed on potential deals at last year’s deadline and this summer based on ‘value.’ Instead, they chose to bring him back but not play him, a move completely contradictory to their ‘value’ argument.”

During his rookie season, Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He showed flashes of being a potential building block for the franchise.

Since his rookie campaign, Bagley’s role on the Kings has notably diminished. With that being said, the best-case scenario for him is that he gets moved before the trade deadline.