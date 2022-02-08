Tyrese Haliburton’s Old Comment On The Kings Is Going Viral

The Sacramento Kings traded guard Tyrese Haliburton this afternoon, less than two years after drafting him in the first round.

Along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, Haliburton was traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a future second-round pick. It’s a jarring move considering how well Haliburton in Sacramento.

Additionally, the 21-year-old playmaker said in a recent media session that he wanted to be part of the group that finally turned the Kings around.

“I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take over…I’m gonna help fix this,” Haliburton said.

Instead of trying to right the ship in Sacramento, Haliburton will now be a major part of the rebuild with the Pacers. Indiana traded Sabonis and Caris LeVert this week as they try to build for the future.

In 51 games this season, Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He is also shooting 41.3% from three-point range and 83.7% from the free-throw line.