The Sacramento Kings pulled off an improbable comeback Monday night, rallying from 17 points down in the final 2:49 to force overtime. They wound up beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-129 after the extra session.

With 4.7 seconds left and the Kings down three, Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox stepped to the free throw line. He made the first attempt before intentionally missing the second.

Usually, when a player does this, it is to give his teammates a shot at rebounding the ball and scoring the tying basket. But Fox took matters into his own hands.

His miss might have been the most perfectly executed one ever. It ricocheted directly to the third-year star, who gathered himself and made the tying layup.

Check it out.

De'Aaron Fox intentionally misses the free-throw, gets the rebound and lays it in to force OT. pic.twitter.com/FY2nrEpAQk — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2020

Fox also took advantage of the fact that the two Timberwolves defenders lined up on the left side of the key took themselves out of the play both trying to box out the Kings player on that side.

Just a brilliantly executed play that you might not see again for a long time.

Fox scored 22 points while dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds in the win. The Kings were led by Buddy Hield’s 42 points off the bench.