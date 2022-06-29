3 Teams Are Reportedly Pushing For Dejounte Murray Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the first quarter of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been at the center of several trade rumors over the past week, and it now appears there are three suitors emerging in these potential sweepstakes.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks are "known suitors" for Murray.

Stein added that "momentum is building" toward a trade involving Murray.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report recently reported that San Antonio has a "benchmark" when it comes to its asking price for Murray.

"They've told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal,” Fischer said. “Three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark."

Trading three first-round picks for Murray seems very steep, but he is coming off an All-Star season. The Washington product averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game for the Spurs.

A blockbuster trade involving Murray could potentially be the first major domino to fall this offseason.