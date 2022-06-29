Breaking: Spurs Agree To Blockbuster Dejounte Murray Trade
As expected, the San Antonio Spurs have traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
Murray is on his way to Atlanta, according to reports. The rebuilding Spurs are receiving veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-rounders in return.
"The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
With this move, the Spurs are now essentially in a full-blown rebuild. As for the Hawks, they are trying to revamp their roster to get back into contention in the East after a disappointing 2021-22 season.
Murray, a first-round pick of San Antonio back in 2016, made his first All-Star Game appearance this season. He finished the year averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds.
All three of those averages are career-highs.