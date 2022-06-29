Breaking: Spurs Agree To Blockbuster Dejounte Murray Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the first quarter of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

As expected, the San Antonio Spurs have traded All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Murray is on his way to Atlanta, according to reports. The rebuilding Spurs are receiving veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-rounders in return.

"The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With this move, the Spurs are now essentially in a full-blown rebuild. As for the Hawks, they are trying to revamp their roster to get back into contention in the East after a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Murray, a first-round pick of San Antonio back in 2016, made his first All-Star Game appearance this season. He finished the year averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

All three of those averages are career-highs.