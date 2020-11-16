DeMar DeRozan Reportedly Makes Decision On Spurs Contract

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs missed the 2020 NBA playoffs this year after a 32-39 record. But he’s not letting that setback take him out of Gregg Popovich’s team entirely.

According to Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, DeRozan has opted into his player option for the 2020-21 season. Per the report, that player option will pay DeRozan $27.7 million this coming season.

DeRozan has not made the All-Star game in his two years with the Spurs, but is continuing to play very well as the team’s starting guard and small forward. This past year he averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists while averaging 34.1 minutes per game.

Over the past seven years, DeRozan has quietly put up some incredible numbers. He’s made four All-Star appearances – all with the Toronto Raptors – while averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan was one of two players that was sent to the Spurs in that legendary 2018 blockbuster trade for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

The Raptors got the better end of that trade, winning the NBA Finals in 2019 and reaching the Conference Semifinals this past year. San Antonio, on the other hand, have gone 70-73 over the past two seasons.

At 31 years of age, DeRozan likely doesn’t factor too much into the long term plans of the Spurs. But he’s still contributing a lot to the team, and clearly wants to be a part of what they’re doing this year.

