Gregg Popovich Has Blunt Message For Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Legendary NBA head coach Gregg Popovich was not happy with the big news announced by the governor of Texas on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that the state is essentially fully open for business. Texas businesses can now operate at 100 percent capacity and the statewide mask mandate has been lifted.

Popovich, who rarely shies away from giving his opinion on social and political issues, is not happy with the news.

“I’m worried about the people in our state,” Popovich said. “That’s a pretty mystifying decision considering the situation that we’re all in.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called it "pretty mystifying" for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to lift mask mandates while the pandemic is still going on pic.twitter.com/fRrSelcchB — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 3, 2021

Popovich added that he’s concerned for businesses trying to operate safely.

“They’re trying to do a good job of keeping everybody safe. Of course they want to open up. But getting rid of masks just seems ignorant to me,” Popovich said.

“People that didn’t want to wear masks in the first place, how do the businesses get them to wear masks? Well now they don’t have to. So now there will be more infections, one would think.”

Popovich, 72, has been the Spurs’ head coach since 1996. He’s led the San Antonio franchise to five NBA championships.