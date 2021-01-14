Gregg Popovich Had Blunt Reaction To James Harden Trade

Just about everybody has a hot take or strong thoughts on the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. But what does San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich think about it?

On Thursday, Coach Pop gave his initial reaction to the move. In typical Pop fashion, he dismissed any discussions about players from another team.

“None of my concern,” Popovich said. His Spurs are scheduled to play the Harden-less Houston Rockets in just a few minutes from now.

Harden has given Popovich some fits in the past. In two games against the Spurs last year, Harden dropped 78 points in a 1-1 split.

Gregg Popovich doesn’t have to worry about the former NBA MVP much anymore though. He’s off to Brooklyn in an absolute blockbuster of a trade that cost the Nets multiple first-round picks and several players including Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince.

But Harden will still get to play alongside fellow-MVP Kevin Durant and (possibly) perennial All-Star Kyrie Irving. If the Nets aren’t already the favorites to win the East, their odds have gone up tremendously.

Over in the West, the Rockets could quickly become quite the thorn in the Spurs’ side with all of the assets they got in the trade.

Will Gregg Popovich and the Spurs have an easier time against the Houston Rockets after the James Harden trade?