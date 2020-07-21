Gregg Popovich Has Blunt Message For Fox News’ Laura Ingraham

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable conversations. Throughout his time in the NBA, he has always spoken out about social injustice in the United States.

During his latest conference call with the media, Popovich addressed past comments made by FOX anchor Laura Ingraham. She made headlines for telling LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” back in 2018.

Popovich’s main takeaway from his media session was for people to get educated on the history of social injustice in this country. While making his point he brought up a “clueless” comment from Ingraham regarding Confederate statues.

“Laura Ingraham, the lady who told LeBron to shut up and dribble, said a quote that it became political and all the statues had to come down but nobody was paying any attention,” Popovich said. “I don’t know if she meant harm or not, but it’s a clueless comment by a white person because the white people probably didn’t pay any attention to it because it didn’t affect them when they walked by a Confederate statue everyday.”

Gregg Popovich blasts Fox News host Laura Ingraham as "clueless", calls for people to get educated on history of social injustice in America

Ingraham became the topic of conversation in sports when she told LeBron to “shut up and dribble” because of his comments on President Donald Trump. More recently, she was called out for an apparent double-standard with Drew Brees.

Even though Ingraham won’t receive as much criticism from the rest of the NBA for her latest comments, Popovich is clearly paying close attention.

Popovich will officially return to the sidelines next week when the NBA resumes its season in Orlando.