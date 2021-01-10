Gregg Popovich Has Blunt Message For 2 U.S. Senators

Several notable athletes and coaches spoke out following what happened at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was among them.

Popovich has not shied away from criticizing President Donald Trump over the years. The legendary NBA head coach has been among President Trump’s biggest critics during his time in office. While that is no different following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, President Trump was not the only person facing criticism from Popovich.

The legendary NBA head coach was more upset with two U.S. senators. Popovich had a blunt message for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who attempted to reject the validating of the vote for Joe Biden.

“Hawley’s a joke,” Popovich said. “This entitled, elite, educated person is really smart, just like Ted Cruz is smart, but they throw fuel onto Trump’s fire. They are worse than Trump because they are not sick. They’re not deeply flawed. Mr. Trump is not a well man. These people are sane. But their self-interest, their greed, their lust for power outweighs their love of country or their sense of duty to the constitution or public service.”

More from Gregg Popovich’s pregame address: pic.twitter.com/vEl6RJbk8c — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 8, 2021

Popovich was far from the only person to criticize Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, but few people summed it up like that.