The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Gregg Popovich Reacts To DeMar DeRozan’s Play This Season

A closeup of San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich.WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

During the 2021 offseason, DeMar DeRozan left the San Antonio Spurs for the Chicago Bulls. It ended up being a wise move on his part.

DeRozan has been a legitimate MVP candidate up to this point in the 2021-22 season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Even though DeRozan put up solid numbers during his stint with the Spurs, the reality is he never looked as good as he does right now.

While speaking to the media this Wednesday afternoon, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shared his thoughts on DeRozan’s MVP-caliber season with the Bulls. It’s safe to say DeRozan left a strong impression on Popovich.

“It doesn’t surprise me one iota,” Popovich told reporters. “As you well know, he’s a great guy, great teammate. He does what he does and he does it really well, and he’s brought that to Chicago.”

There’s zero reason for there to be any animosity between DeRozan and Popovich. The All-Star swingman left the Spurs on decent terms.

If the Spurs could revisit last offseason, however, they probably would’ve made a stronger effort to keep DeRozan.

DeRozan’s impact on the Bulls has been undeniable. They currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference by two full games.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.