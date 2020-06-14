Prominent NBA Coach Rips NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

One of the most-respected head coaches in the NBA took some big shots at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell this weekend.

Gregg Popovich is not afraid to speak his mind. The San Antonio Spurs head coach often speaks out on matters of race and societal issues.

The five-time NBA champion took quite a shot at the NFL’s commissioner and a prominent owner over the weekend.

Popovich said he’s not really buying the sincerity of Goodell’s Black Lives Matter video, which was released in response to a video by some of the league’s star players.

“A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great—all the people who fought to allow Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice. The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like Cheney back in the Iraq war,” Popovich said.

Popovich added that Goodell “got intimidated when (Donald) Trump jumped on the kneeling” and “folded.”

The NFL did not support players who knelt for the national anthem in 2016 and ’17. That might be changing heading into the 2020 season, but it’s clear that Popovich isn’t really buying it.

Gregg Popovich on the fight for racial equality to our @maureendowd: “It’s even deeper than you thought, and that’s what really made me start to think: You’re a privileged son of a bitch and you still don’t get it as much as you think you do …" More: https://t.co/ZhfeeVBOKe — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 13, 2020

We will likely see several notable NFL players kneeling for the national anthem in 2020, including Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who announced his intentions on Saturday.