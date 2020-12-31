Spurs assistant Becky Hammon made iconic history Wednesday night when she became San Antonio’s temporary head coach.

During the Spurs-Lakers game on Wednesday, Gregg Popovich was ejected for arguing a call with officials. That opened the door for Hammon to take over as head coach for the remainder of the game.

In doing so, Hammon became the first-ever woman to coach in an NBA game. Unfortunately, she couldn’t come away with a win as the Lakers rolled to a 121-107 victory.

Nonetheless, it was an iconic moment in sports history. LeBron James had plenty of praise for Hammon and the Spurs following Wednesday’s game.

“It’s a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets,” LeBron said, via NBA on ESPN. “She’s very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats to our league.”

"It's a beautiful thing." LeBron spoke about Becky Hammon’s historic night: pic.twitter.com/1actnoV9LP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 31, 2020

It’s only a matter of time before Becky Hammon gets a crack at being a full-time head coach. In fact, it’s long overdue.

Hammon is widely regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the NBA. She’s also spent plenty of years studying under Gregg Popovich, one of the best coaches in basketball history.

Hammon is well-aware of the magnitude of Wednesday’s moment and what it means moving forward.

“Obviously, it’s a big deal,” Hammon said, via ESPN. “It’s a substantial moment. I’ve been a part of this organization, I got traded here in 2007, so I’ve been in San Antonio and part of the Spurs and sports organization with the Stars and everything for 13 years. So I have a lot of time invested, and they have a lot of time invested in me, in building me and getting me better.”

Wednesday night’s game was just a glimpse of what’s to come from Hammon in coming years.