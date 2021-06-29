The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Becky Hammon Speculation

Becky Hammon on the San Antonio Spurs sideline.PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was a reported candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers‘ head coaching position, which ultimately went to Chauncey Billups.

The hiring of Billups has been met with some controversy, given the former star point guard’s rape allegation from 1997. Some media members and fans have wondered aloud why Portland didn’t just hire Hammon.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Hammon “impressed Portland officials and was generally liked among Blazers staffers.” However, there were allegedly “concerns pertaining to various aspects of day-to-day coaching responsibilities.”

It is one thing to not hire a candidate. Portland should not be forced to hire Hammon or anyone else. However, this type of information getting leaked now seems to indicate the franchise is in spin mode and trying to save face.

That’s what multiple members of the NBA universe have speculated, while some fans are delving deeper into conspiracy mode, wondering if Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich intentionally leaked unflattering info about Hammon in order to keep her on his bench and groom her as his eventual replacement.

Everything we’ve heard Popovich say publicly about Hammon has been positive, so it wouldn’t surprise us if he wants her to take over the reins for him eventually. It does seem like the former WNBA star will eventually be a head coach in the NBA.

It just might be happening a little later than anticipated.


