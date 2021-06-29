NBA World Reacts To Latest Becky Hammon Speculation

Longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was a reported candidate for the Portland Trail Blazers‘ head coaching position, which ultimately went to Chauncey Billups.

The hiring of Billups has been met with some controversy, given the former star point guard’s rape allegation from 1997. Some media members and fans have wondered aloud why Portland didn’t just hire Hammon.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Hammon “impressed Portland officials and was generally liked among Blazers staffers.” However, there were allegedly “concerns pertaining to various aspects of day-to-day coaching responsibilities.”

It is one thing to not hire a candidate. Portland should not be forced to hire Hammon or anyone else. However, this type of information getting leaked now seems to indicate the franchise is in spin mode and trying to save face.

That’s what multiple members of the NBA universe have speculated, while some fans are delving deeper into conspiracy mode, wondering if Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich intentionally leaked unflattering info about Hammon in order to keep her on his bench and groom her as his eventual replacement.

Maybe we should stop hiring men for women’s coaches jobs and just let women coach women. Seems unfair right ? Essentially this is what is happening on the men’s side , but no one is talking about it. @BeckyHammon it’s one thing to not hire Becky. But don’t lie on her work. https://t.co/f3fnh0MBdw — Katie Kolinski (@katielowkz) June 29, 2021

Hope this isn't coming from the Blazers to justify moving away from Hammon. "Day-to-day responsibilities" sounds vague. Spurs figures weren't complimentary? Huh? Makes no sense. Seems unnecessary from a Blazers standpoint to put this out there (if they did). https://t.co/wIFyCBt1VI — Alex Tam (@alexctam) June 28, 2021

This smells pretty bad https://t.co/XiE8rk83lY — Brad Botkin (@bradbotkincbs) June 28, 2021

The Blazers seem to think that leaking a vague reason why they didn’t hire Becky Hammon is good cover for hiring the less experienced coach with the sexual assault case who their star player wanted. I just wonder who they think they’re fooling. https://t.co/2FO6gVa72Y — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 28, 2021

Everything we’ve heard Popovich say publicly about Hammon has been positive, so it wouldn’t surprise us if he wants her to take over the reins for him eventually. It does seem like the former WNBA star will eventually be a head coach in the NBA.

It just might be happening a little later than anticipated.