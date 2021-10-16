Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996. While there’s still some gas left in the tank, there’s no denying that his time with the franchise will come to an end sooner than later.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Jordan Schultz had an update on Popovich’s coaching career. He’s reporting that Popovich will most likely retire within the next two years.

“League sources say the Spurs are preparing for Gregg Popovich’s retirement within the next 1-2 years,” Schultz reported on Twitter. “As he begins his 26th HC season, I’m told the organization has initiated an extensive search – both in-house and externally – into finding Pop’s replacement.”

The last part of Schultz’s report is interesting. If the Spurs do choose to go with an in-house candidate to replace Popovich, they might just go with Becky Hammon. NBA fans would certainly be thrilled with that potential hire.

“No need for an extensive search,” an NBA fan tweeted. “Becky Hammon is already on staff.”

“If it’s not Becky Hammon, that’s insane,” another fan replied.

Some fans, however, are happy the Spurs will go through an extensive search to find Popovich’s replacement.

“Great to hear that they are doing an extensive search. Find the best coach that is out there,” one fan wrote. “The best coach could very well end up be right beside Pop with Becky Hammon, but it’s definitely best to look at all the options.”

Hammon isn’t the only notable name who will be linked to the Spurs’ job. Former San Antonio star Manu Ginobili, Spurs assistant Will Hardy and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Regardless of who ends up landing the gig, there’ll be a lot of pressure on that coach to replace Popovich. Since taking over as the head coach of the Spurs, he has won five NBA championships and over 1,300 games.