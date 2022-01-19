Late Tuesday night, the basketball world learned that three NBA teams agreed to a significant trade.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs agreed to a new trade. The Spurs landed Juancho Hernangomez while the Nuggets traded for Bryn Forbes and the Celtics added Bol Bol and PJ Dozier.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to social media to talk about the news. Nuggets fans seem pretty happy about the new addition.

“Trading injured players who are both free agents next year for a guy who can really shoot seems Good,” said one fan.

“Dozier tearing his ACL this year was such a heartbreaker for him & it put Denver in a tough spot with all their other injuries. Moving Dozier with Bol — essentially two unusable roster spots — to get a NBA-quality guard is a shrewd move,” said one analyst.

One fan thinks this is good news for the overall health of the Nuggets.

“Denver doesn’t make a move like this for an expiring Bryn Forbes unless they really believe they have a shot this season. Likely more confirmation of their positive hopes for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.’s return,” the fan said.

Who won the trade?