The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of the playoff race in the Western Conference, currently owning the No. 7 seed.

However, when the team could be without its two best players when the playoffs begin. A few weeks ago, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported star big man LaMarcus Aldridge won’t play for the Spurs again.

He reportedly wants to be traded from the team – and the Spurs are obliging his request. But he’s not alone. Star guard DeMar DeRozan is also reportedly on the trading block.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported the Spurs “have made it clear” both Aldridge and DeRozan are available via trade.

“The San Antonio Spurs have made it clear that LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are available via trade, according to league sources,” Fischer reported. “Gregg Popovich, of course, announced Aldridge and San Antonio’s mutual interest to part ways, yet the rumblings surrounding his destination have remained quiet.”

It’s interesting the Spurs would decide to trade the team’s two best players while still in playoff contention. However, it’s an organization that has always done things a little differently.

DeRozan in the midst of one of of his best seasons as a pro. Halfway through the season, he’s scoring 20.3 points per game on 49.1 percent shooting and boasting a 7.5-to-1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

It sounds like both DeRozan and Aldridge will be on new teams in the coming weeks.