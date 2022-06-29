NBA World Speculating About Gregg Popovich's Future

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs parted ways with their best player on Wednesday, trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and a plethora of first-round picks.

Murray had a career year this past season, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He should form a lethal duo with Trae Young in Atlanta.

On the other side of this trade is a roster in San Antonio that's lacking proven talent. At this point, there's no question the Spurs are about to enter a full rebuild.

The real question is whether or not Gregg Popovich will be around for this rebuilding process. NBA fans certainly don't think so.

Popovich, 73, has stated before that he likes coaching the Spurs' young roster. That being said, he's facing a much tougher challenge now that Murray is gone.

During the 2021-22 season, Popovich led the Spurs to a 34-38 record.

It'll be interesting to see how much patience Popovich has with next year's version of the Spurs.