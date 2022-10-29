No. 12 Pick From 2021 NBA Draft Was Released By His Team Last Night

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Friday night, waiving 2021 lottery pick Joshua Primo.

Primo was selected by the Spurs with the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.6 assists per game as a rookie.

The Spurs waived Primo just two weeks after exercising the third-year option in his contract.

Spurs CEO RC Buford released the following statement: "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

Primo spoke to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the Spurs' sudden decision.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo told Wojnarowski. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Primo played in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 assists off the bench.

There's most likely more to the story here. However, the Spurs have done a great job of keeping everything in house.