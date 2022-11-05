Police Announce Decision On Former Spurs Guard Joshua Primo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 11: Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 11, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images) Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Last week, the San Antonio Spurs released second-year guard Joshua Primo. That decision was made because he allegedly exposed himself on multiple occasions to women.

Former team therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen recently filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, claiming he exposed his genitals to her nine times during sessions.

In her lawsuit, Cauthen said the Spurs didn't discipline Primo "despite her numerous complaints about Primo's improper sexual conduct." She first informed the team in December 2021.

A meeting between Cauthen and the team was scheduled for January, but it was postponed until March. Despite her concerns, she was still conducting sessions with Primo during that time.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have said they disagree with "the accuracy of facts, details and timeline" presented by Cauthen.

Nonetheless, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has opened up a preliminary investigation into the allegations against Primo.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press that it "has made contact with the victim involved in the Joshua Primo incident."

Primo cleared waivers after being cut by the Spurs. It's tough to envision a scenario where another team picks him up while he's being investigated for very disturbing allegations.