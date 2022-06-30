Report: Spurs Adding Former Head Coach To 2022-23 Staff

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 13: A general view during Game Four of the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on June 13, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A familiar face is returning to the Spurs for the 2022-23 season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former 76ers head coach Brett Brown has agreed to return to San Antonio.

Brown was on Gregg Popovich's staff from 2007-2013. He then moved to Philadelphia to become the head coach of the 76ers.

During his extended run in Philly, Brown owned a 221-344 record.

The first three seasons of Brown's tenure with the 76ers were downright brutal. On the other hand, he did lead the team to the playoffs in each of his last three seasons.

The timing of Brown's return to the Spurs is interesting. Perhaps he could eventually become Popovich's successor.

It's also entirely possible the Spurs see a lot of value in adding Brown as just an assistant coach.

Nonetheless, this is a nice gig for Brown as he eases his way back into the NBA.