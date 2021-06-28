Report: Why The Blazers Didn’t Hire Becky Hammon

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will not be the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers after the job went to Chauncey Billups instead. But while some are disappointed with the outcome, a new report may explain why she didn’t get it.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Hammon was “generally liked” by Blazers staff members and impressed in her interview. But a deeper dive into her tenure with the Spurs was reportedly “not nearly as complimentary” for various reasons.

The insight the Trail Blazers got from their deep dive led them to believe that she wasn’t the ideal candidate. Their impending conflict with star point guard Damian Lillard made them want someone who can handle “delicate waters.”

“Hammon impressed Portland officials and was generally liked among Blazers staffers, sources said,” Fischer wrote. “But when Portland reached out for intel from San Antonio figures, the background on Hammon was not nearly as complimentary pertaining to various aspects of day-to-day coaching responsibilities. That sentiment has been echoed by sources around the league. Blazers personnel then cast doubt that Hammon was the candidate to steer the ship through such delicate waters with Lillard.”

On Portland’s scrutinized process in hiring Chauncey Billups, Dallas’ quick choice of Jason Kidd, and the dominos beginning to fall in this summer’s head coaching market: https://t.co/RxrLSAG9AZ — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 28, 2021

If hired by the Trail Blazers, Becky Hammon would have become the first woman in history to get the head job in a top-five American sport.

Hammon has been an assistant for the Spurs since 2014 and has built a strong reputation working with players.

Prior to joining the Spurs, Hammon was a decorated basketball player with over a decade of WNBA and foreign basketball experience. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star and led the league in assists in 2007.

She may very well be an NBA head coach one day. But it seems she still has to overcome a few more hurdles.