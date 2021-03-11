Spurs Veterans React To Team’s Decision On LaMarcus Aldridge

As the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season ramps back up this week, the San Antonio Spurs will be without veteran center LaMarcus Aldridge.

In a shocking press conference reveal, head coach Gregg Popovich revealed that the team and the 35-year-old big man “mutually agreed” to let the seven-time All Star pursue opportunities elsewhere. The Spurs believe they’ll be able to trade Aldridge prior to the March 25 deadline.

Following Popovich’s announcement and San Antonio’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, a pair of team veterans spoke about Aldridge’s impact on the franchise over the last six years. Rudy Gay called the big man a “good friend” as he lauded his accomplishments with the Spurs.

“He’s done some really, really good things as a Spur, and I think it’s time to celebrate what he’s done. You can’t forget what LaMarcus has done here,” Gay said of his teammate, per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

32-year-old point guard Patty Mills, who played with Aldridge in both Portland and San Antonio, also gave his thoughts on the news, wishing his long-time teammate the best of luck moving forward.

“He’s well respected with this group particularly and every team he’s played for. As a teammate, you wish the best for him and hope the next chapter in his journey works out for him. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a pro…” Mills said.

The 15-year veteran has spent the last six seasons in San Antonio, continuing to be one of the most consistent, but overlooked frontcourt contributors in the league. Aldridge made the Western Conference All Star team twice since his arrival to the Spurs and earned the designation in seven of eight seasons from 2011-19.

In 2020, the 35-year-old has seen his numbers take a dive, as San Antonio has favored former No. 9 overall pick, Jakob Poeltl. In 21 games, Aldridge has averaged just 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Given his durability and experience in the NBA, Aldridge will definitely spark interest around the league. If the Spurs can’t find a trade partner before the March 25 deadline, a buyout is expected to be discussed.