San Antonio Spurs Fans Aren’t Happy With ESPN’s Graphic

ESPN may have thought it was be making some light-hearted debate when it released its graphic asking which “Big 3” fans would pick to win a title. But in the process, they may have seriously angered the San Antonio Spurs fanbase.

Over the past 24 hours, Spurs fans have been flooding ESPN’s replies, demanding to know why the Spurs Big 3 of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili wasn’t included. That group won four NBA titles together – more than three of the four Big 3s that ESPN presented as options.

The Spurs won an NBA title with Tim Duncan leading the way in 1999. But when they added Parker in 2001 and Ginobili in 2002, they became a force that frequently gave the Kobe Bryant Lakers all they could handle and more.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was one of many Spurs fans who set out to correct ESPN’s error. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Hey @espn, you dropped this,” before including a photo of the Spurs Big 3.

Maddy Skye of the San Antonio Express-News wrote an entire column, ripping ESPN for “overlooking the Spurs yet again.”

At this point it's like ESPN wants a fight with San Antonio. Alexa, play We Ready by Archie Eversole. 👿https://t.co/ubfxP4eb3s @mySA — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) May 27, 2021

I know @espn didn’t leave out a Big three that won four titles together — Tony Reyes (@the__tone) May 27, 2021

The four titles the Spurs Big 3 won together tops the LeBron-Wade-Bosh Miami Heat and the Klay-Curry-Durant Golden State Warriors. It certainly tops the Durant-Kyrie-Harden Nets, who haven’t even made it to a Conference Finals yet.

The San Antonio Spurs definitely deserve a lot more respect than they often get when it comes to all-time Big 3s.