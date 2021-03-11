Breaking: Spurs Announce Decision On LaMarcus Aldridge

Roughly an hour before tonight’s game, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had major news to announce. He revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge will no longer suit up for the team.

“We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere,” Popovich told reporters during a pregame Zoom call.

Popovich went out of his way to say that Aldridge has been a “great teammate” throughout this entire situation. He’s currently away from the rest of the team as they find a new home for him.

Aldridge was on the final year of his contract with San Antonio. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are already working on trade scenarios for the veteran forward.

Aldridge has played in 21 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The seven-time All-Star has proven to be an offensive weapon for the Spurs since signing with them in 2015. However, his time with the franchise has clearly run its course.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Spurs can move Aldridge before the trade deadline on March 25. If they can’t find a trade partner, they’ll most likely discuss a buyout.

Wojnarowksi is reporting that San Antonio is confident that a trade will get done though.