Spurs Announce LaMarcus Aldridge Will Miss Rest Of 2019-20 Season

The San Antonio Spurs may reach the 22-team NBA playoffs this year. But if they do they’ll be going in without star big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

On Monday, the Spurs announced that Aldridge underwent surgery on his right shoulder to deal with arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement. As a result, he is set to miss the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Aldridge suffered the injury in February, but managed to play the following game before missing the six that came after. He returned on March 10 and dropped 24 on the Dallas Mavericks. But the NBA suspended the season due to coronavirus the very next day.

Per the report, the surgery was successfully conducted in Texas back in April. The Spurs announced that he is expected to be fully cleared to return to the team in time for the Spurs camp and the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Spurs today announced that LaMarcus Aldridge had a surgical procedure performed on his right shoulder, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. MORE: https://t.co/wFM31GwLjq pic.twitter.com/kwfI6hVdXU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 8, 2020

Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star who has made three of them with the Spurs since joining them in free agency back in 2015.

Prior to the season being suspended, Aldridge was averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The 2019-20 season saw Aldridge really improve from the three-point range, averaging career highs in attempts and conversions.

If Aldridge can continue that momentum into next season, the soon-to-be 35-year-old could be in line for another big season – or at least a return to the All-Star Game.