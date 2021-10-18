Spurs Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran NBA Forward

This Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs will begin the 2021-22 season. The organization made one final roster move on Monday in preparation of the season.

The Spurs announced just moments ago that they’ve waived veteran forward AL-Farouq Aminu.

“The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Al -Farouq Aminu,” the team said in a statement. “Aminu appeared in one preseason game with the Silver and Black. He was originally acquired by the Spurs on Aug. 11, 2021 in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.”

It’s likely Aminu finds his way on an NBA roster at some point later on this season.

As the Spurs gear up for the 2021-22 season, all attention is on head coach Gregg Popovich.

There’s a growing belief Popovich will call it quits within one to two years.

“League sources say the Spurs are preparing for Gregg Popovich’s retirement within the next 1-2 years,” Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter. “As he begins his 26th HC season, I’m told the organization has initiated an extensive search – both in-house and externally – into finding Pop’s replacement.”

The NBA won’t be the same without Popovich on the court.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will probably turn to Becky Hammon to take over once Popovich retires. There’s a reason she hasn’t made a jump to head coach yet.

San Antonio begins the 2021-22 season this Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Orlando Magic.