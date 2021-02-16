Spurs CEO Releases Statement On The Team’s Situation

The San Antonio Spurs are the latest NBA team dealing with the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Four Spurs players have tested positive, the NBA announced on Tuesday. The NBA has postponed a total of five games as a result.

San Antonio’s next three games have also been postponed, including upcoming games against Cleveland, New York and Indiana.

Spurs CEO RC Buford released a statement Tuesday afternoon to address his team’s situation. Instead of focusing solely on the positive tests and game postponements, Buford is concerned for those in Texas impacted by the ongoing winter storms.

“Our team is responsibly handling our health and safety situation and will return to playing games as soon as it is safe to do so,” Buford said in a statement. “At this time, basketball is secondary as we witness hundreds of thousands of people in our community who are without power and other vital resources. Our hearts and thoughts are with our friends and neighbors who are dealing with these severe circumstances.”

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 16, 2021

Winter storms throughout the country have certainly placed sports in the backseat for now. Places like Texas are facing unprecedented weather circumstances, leading to many households being without power and even water in some areas.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will have close to a week off as the players quarantine and get healthy. San Antonio’s upcoming opponents will also have upcoming voids in their respective schedules.