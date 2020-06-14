Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Calls Out Multiple NFL Owners

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been a frequent and vocal critic of President Donald Trump. His most recent takedown of Trump was published in the New York Times this weekend.

The President wasn’t the only person to take some heat from Pop in his latest op-ed with the Times‘ Maureen Dowd. He saved some criticism for other Republican politicians, as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several NFL owners.

The executives that Popovich targeted were the NFL owners who donated to President Trump’s Inaugural Committee. Included in that group are Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, arguably the two most prominent owners in the sport.

Jones and Kraft each gave $1 million to Trump’s committee.

“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich said of the NFL owner donations. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”

Now, Jones and Kraft aren’t the only two owners that donated to Donald Trump, and Popovich didn’t appear to single just those two out. Recently, Kraft also pledged a $1 million donation to “local grassroots organizations — chosen in collaboration with Patriots players — that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”

Jones, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for his silence on the issue of ongoing protests and systemic racism, though the Cowboys themselves have pledged to continue “ongoing” conversations about social injustice.

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing. The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts. pic.twitter.com/0yofZ6Vz9O — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 5, 2020

Other current owners who donated to Trump’s inaugural committee include Dan Snyder of the Washington Redskins, Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams, Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns and Woody Johnson of the New York Jets.

The full list can be found here.